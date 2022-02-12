ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.65.

ARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$15.64.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

