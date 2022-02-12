ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of AETUF stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.40.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
