ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$14.88 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$15.64. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.