Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 5th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,698,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 2,743,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

