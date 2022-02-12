Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

