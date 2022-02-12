Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.43

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 8797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 222,356 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

