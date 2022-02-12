Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 13,334 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.90 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

