Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow is benefiting from robust demand for its software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has narrowly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ARW stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

