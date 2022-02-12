Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $115.29 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

