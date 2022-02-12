Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $421,000 Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of FS Bancorp worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

