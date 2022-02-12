Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 126,460 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,460 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRG shares. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.62 million, a PE ratio of 241.27, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

