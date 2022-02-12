Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,501,969 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.