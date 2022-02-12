Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,280 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

EGHT stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

