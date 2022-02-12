Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.