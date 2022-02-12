Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IES were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IES by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $885.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

