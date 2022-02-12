Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGTF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. raised their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.