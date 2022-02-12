Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Holdings Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 26.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,072,000 after acquiring an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.17 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

