ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in January

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, KGI Securities lowered ASM Pacific Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

