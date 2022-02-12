Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.66.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

