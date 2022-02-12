AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 140,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.