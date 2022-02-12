Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.84) to GBX 2,470 ($33.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.30).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,930 ($26.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.58. The company has a market cap of £15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.81).

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.29), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,080,767.65). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.81), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($616,894.83).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

