AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to Hold by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

