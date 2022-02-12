AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 214.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

