Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.93). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ATRA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 553,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,876 shares of company stock worth $440,488. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

