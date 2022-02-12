Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.19

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.19 and traded as low as $56.02. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 64,041 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

