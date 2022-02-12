Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the third quarter valued at $8,805,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 156,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 164,298 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

