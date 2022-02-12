ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.21

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 76493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

