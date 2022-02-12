AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AudioCodes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,677 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

