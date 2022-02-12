Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. 5,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUGX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Get Augmedix alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.