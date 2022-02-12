Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AUSI opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.80.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

