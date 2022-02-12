Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $178.79. 65,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $176.27 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

