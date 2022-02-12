Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYRG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. 49,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,294. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $121.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

