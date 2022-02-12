Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,132 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.15% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZUMZ traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 279,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.