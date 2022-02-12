Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Stride makes up about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 345,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

