Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 1,510 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,698. The company has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

