Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 85 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $125.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,673. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

