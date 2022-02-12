Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

