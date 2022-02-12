Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $203.79. 2,678,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

