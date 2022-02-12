AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $17.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $17.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $16.74 and the highest is $18.80. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $14.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $107.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $103.63 to $111.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $118.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,949.11. 182,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,648. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,143.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,004.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,807.49.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.