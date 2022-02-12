AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,096.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. Robust buyback program of the firm also boosts investors' confidence. However, AutoZone's store expansion plans are likely to strain its near-term financials and operating margins. Technology investments to improve electronic catalogue might limit cash inflows. Further, the stretched balance sheet of the auto parts retailer plays a spoilsport. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,949.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,004.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,807.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,143.00 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

