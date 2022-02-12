Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $82.34 or 0.00192894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.00464522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,281,093 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

