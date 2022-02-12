Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Avantor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

