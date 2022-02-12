Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

AVYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

AVYA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 596.1% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,064 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

