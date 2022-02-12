AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($33.33) to €29.50 ($33.91) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

AXAHY opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.