Axa S.A. Acquires 34,700 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.96 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

