Axa S.A. Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

