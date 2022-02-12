Axa S.A. Has $13.18 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of CyrusOne worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CONE opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.