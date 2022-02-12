Axa S.A. Has $9.61 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,273 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average is $136.02.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

