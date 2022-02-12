Axa S.A. Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,870 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,976 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of First Solar worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

