Axa S.A. Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $467.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $367.00 and a one year high of $527.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.17. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

